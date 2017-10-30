Today residents of Nunavut will elect the territory's fifth Legislative Assembly.

There are 72 candidates spread out across the territory 22 constituencies and voters will be out in 21 of those constituencies, as Mila Kamingoak is acclaimed in Kugluktuk.

Polls open and close at the same time across the territory running from:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

To determine your polling station visit the Elections Nunavut website.

Voter eligibility

To be eligible to vote in Nunavut you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years or older and you must have been a resident of Nunavut for the year preceding election day. If you are eligible to vote and not yet on the voters list, you can register at your polling station.

Identification

Identification with your address may be required, if the election officer doesn't know you personally. A driver's licence, vehicle registration or government of Nunavut general identification card are all valid identification, according to the Elections Nunavut website.

If you are scheduled to work the entire time the polling station is open, your employer is required to give you up to two hours off work to vote.

In this election, 1,583 voters have already cast ballots in advanced polls.