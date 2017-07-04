RCMP thank the public for help in locating a young Yellowknife woman.
Whitney Ethaunda Menicoche, 29, was reported missing on Tuesday after her family had not heard from her since June 30.
Police say she has been found "safe and sound."
CBC News Posted: Jul 04, 2017 5:52 PM CT Last Updated: Jul 04, 2017 7:49 PM CT
