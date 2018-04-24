Skip to Main Content
Police operation appears to be over in Whitehorse's Arkell neighbourhood

Officers appeared to be with the force's Emergency Response Team, often deployed to conduct high-risk searches, or deal with incidents involving armed and barricaded people.

More than a dozen officers, some in tactical gear, were seen in the Loon Road area

Officers who appeared to be with the RCMP Emergency Response Team were seen in the Arkell neighbourhood on Tuesday morning. Police had left the area by noon, but have released no information. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Police have left Whitehorse's Arkell neighbourhood after an operation on Tuesday morning that saw more than a dozen officers move into the area, carrying weapons and wearing tactical gear.

Many officers appeared to be with the force's Emergency Response Team, which is often deployed to conduct high-risk searches, or deal with incidents involving armed and barricaded people. 

Some neighbours told CBC that officers had been in the area of Loon Road and Sandpiper Drive since late Monday afternoon. 

Police have given no information about the incident, but confirmed it was not an exercise.

Yukon's Department of Education also confirmed that two nearby schools, Ecole Emilie-Tremblay and Elijah Smith Elementary, executed their emergency plans Tuesday morning. That meant the school doors were locked and students were kept indoors.

By about noon on Tuesday, the situation appeared to have been resolved. Police had left the Arkell area, and the two schools had resumed normal activity.

Police have said more information would be released soon. 

The Department of Education said parents and guardians of students at the two schools would also be notified of the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

