Yukon RCMP have charged a 31-year-old man from Watson Lake with murder, following the death of an elderly man last week.

Alfred Thomas Chief, "is currently in custody and has been charged with murder," according to a police statement sent out over the weekend.

"Shortly after midnight on Friday, December 23rd, RCMP were called to a residence in Watson Lake following a report of an assault," according to an earlier press release.

"Upon police arrival at the residence, an 87-year-old male was located deceased inside the home. At the residence, an adult male was taken into custody in connection with the investigation."

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Dec. 28 in Vancouver. Chief is expected to appear in court on the same day.

The Town of Watson Lake is located in southeastern Yukon. It has a population of about 1,400 people. (Google)

"Watson Lake RCMP, Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit, and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are continuing their investigation," says the release.

People with information are asked to contact Watson Lake RCMP at (867) 536-2677.