Iqaluit RCMP are asking for the public's help tracking down a stolen bank machine.

The ATM was stolen from Tumiit Plaza in Iqaluit on Dec. 28, while owner Terry Dobbin was away in Cuba on vacation.

Dobbin says he had people checking on the machine, but they didn't initially realize anything had happened.

"It was such a clean job. They thought that I had just removed the ATM and brought it somewhere else. They didn't think it was stolen," he said.

Terry Dobbin discovered an ATM was stolen from Tumiit Plaza in Iqaluit when he returned from vacation. (Kieran Oudshoorn/CBC)

"It was well thought out. It was a clean job. There were a couple of scrapes on the floor and that was it."

RCMP began investigating after the theft was reported. So far, no arrests have been made and the whereabouts of the machine is still unknown.

Dobbin took to Facebook late last week in an attempt to get some leads.

"The machine is not going to go anywhere," he said. "It's in Iqaluit, so somebody must know something."

He said he is frustrated because he has heard of a number of break-and-enters and acts of vandalism that happened during the holidays.

Next door to Tumiit Plaza, offices in the Qamutiq Building had their windows smashed.

"We have had a few windows broken in the past with rocks and so on, but nothing like what happened here this last time," said Brian Fleming, director of the Nunavut Association of Municipalities.

"Every window was broken and it was pretty messy inside, a lot of glass and so on."

The windows in the building have been boarded up, as have the ones in the back room of the First Nations Bank. Employees found the two smashed windows when they arrived at work on Dec. 30.

RCMP said there is no connection between the missing ATM and the nearby property damage.