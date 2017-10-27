The Nunavut government is warning people in Iqaluit that polar bear tracks have been spotted at the breakwater, old graveyard, and causeway areas of town on Friday.

In a news release, the Department of Environment says its officers are patrolling the area and monitoring the situation.

"The public is asked to stay away from areas in which polar bears are sighted to ensure public safety and to allow the officers to manage the situation," the statement said.

Anyone who sees a bear, or signs of a bear, is asked to call the wildlife office at 867-975-7780.