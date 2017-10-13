A polar bear was spotted on the edge of Iqaluit on Friday afternoon, prompting a handful of people to rush out for a look and wildlife officers to make sure people were safe.

"Attention!!! Huge polar bear up running after birds behind Tasilik street!!!" Christine Boucher-Wight posted on the Iqaluit Public Service Announcement Facebook page.

"First time I have ever seen one! Kids were all playing on hill — wildlife called !! So lucky I came home early to check on kids!!"

The bear was spotted around 4:30 p.m. It was shot around 5 p.m. on the other side of the Apex River.

RCMP officers were on scene but wildlife took the lead on the case, according to Cpl. Henry Coman of the RCMP in Iqaluit.

The polar bear on the Apex River. (Submitted by Marsha Rhodes)

Nobody was hurt, besides the bear.

While polar bears are hunted by people in Iqaluit, it's rare to see a bear come into town.

In 2015, a bear was spotted prowling between buildings and seacans.

Last summer, a bear damaged multiple tents staked in Sylvia Grinnell Park on the other side of the city.