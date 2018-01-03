A beloved polar bear at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage has died.

A zookeeper found Ahpun, who was about 20 years old, dead during morning rounds Sunday.

Zoo director Patrick Lampi says Ahpun had shown no signs of illness and a necropsy found no cause of death. Tissue will be sent out for additional analysis.

Ahpun was orphaned in 1998 near Point Lay on Alaska's northwest coast. A man returning from a fishing trip unknowingly approached a den and Ahpun's mother charged.

The fisherman shot the bear in self-defence and determined she had emerged from a den. The fisherman crawled inside and found the cub.

Ahpun grew from a 14-kilogram cub into a 317-kilogram adult.

The zoo also has a male polar bear, nicknamed Louie.