A community government initiative in Gameti, N.W.T. is producing enough chicken eggs to feed most of the village, and handing them out for free.

The village trucked in 88 chicks on the ice road in late March. The birds are now mature and lay about an egg each per day, helping to feed the community of about 270 people.

"This morning I have been trying to phone a few houses to see if they want any eggs, because in the fridge over there, there are lots of eggs. I got no more room," Stella Quitte said.

New chickens, new skills

Quitte is in charge of the chicken coop. She feeds and waters the hens twice a day, and collects the eggs for the community.

"We have them inside a kind of like a warehouse, kind of like a shack. They are all just running around," Quitte said.

'There is always eggs like every day,' says Stella Quitte in Gameti, N.W.T. (Submitted by Stella Quitte)

"When they are all eating, that's when I bring in the egg carton."

Quitte received her training from the Northern Farm Training Institute in Hay River. She also works with the community garden in the summer.

The chickens eat a large bag of feed every couple of days. Quitte said the local grocery store helps provide food for the chickens.

"Sometimes at the store here, if they want to get rid of the vegetables or fruit, they will let me know and I will pick them up," Quitte said.

"Strawberry, blueberry, celery… I know what kind of stuff that they eat."

'It's just nice to give out something that you know people like'

Hens in the community chicken coop in Gameti, N.W.T. (Submitted by Stella Quitte)

Quitte enjoys looking after the chickens and hopes the community continues the program.

"It's just nice to give out something that you know people like. They say thank you to you… I like it."

However, Quitte said she is running short on egg cartons. She's asking community members to return old cartons when they come back for more eggs.

The community is also raising five turkeys.