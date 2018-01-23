Plebiscite ekes out a 'yes' to unrestricted liquor sales in Baker Lake, Nunavut

Baker Lake, Nunavut, has voted to remove liquor restrictions in the community.

Sixty per cent of voters were needed to end current liquor restrictions in the community. By close of voting, 60.1 per cent of voters cast ballots in favour of ending the restrictions.

Under the unrestricted system, Baker Lake residents will be able to order liquor from warehouses in Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit without a permit.

The local alcohol education committee, which reviewed applications and issued permits allowing residents to purchase alcohol, will be abolished as a result of the vote, according to Elections Nunavut.

The plebiscite drew 32 per cent voter turnout, with 179 voting to abolish the restrictions and 119 voting to keep the status quo. Four ballots were rejected.

The question asked was: "Are you in favour of ending the current system of liquor restriction in Baker Lake and having an unrestricted system where only the general liquor laws of Nunavut apply?"