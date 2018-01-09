The City of Whitehorse is introducing a new dedicated bus lane next week in the Riverdale area, as a pilot project to reduce traffic congestion and delays during morning commutes.

The lane will be open to Whitehorse transit buses only between Jan. 15 and 19 along Lewes Boulevard from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., according to a city news release.

"As it stands transit buses are delayed up to 17 minutes coming out of Riverdale during this busy morning period," said transit manager Cheri Malo in the statement.

"By improving public transit, the City can also make air quality better and help commuters reach their destinations safer and faster."

City transit officials say Riverdale buses can be delayed up to 17 minutes during the morning rush. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The route will start at Grey Mountain Elementary School and end at the traffic lights by Hospital Road, with pylons placed to mark the lane.

"Parents of students attending Selkirk Elementary School and F.H. Collins Secondary School are reminded not to park along any part of Lewes Boulevard during this pilot project," the statement said.

The city says traffic changes will be monitored by people on-site, as well as cameras.

The results of the pilot project will be studied and form the Transit Master Plan recommendations, the city says. A feedback survey will be available once the project is complete, at www.whitehorse.ca/transit.