The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash that killed a pilot flying alone on a small commercial airplane in southwest Alaska.

Aviation accident investigator Noreen Price says the Grant Aviation Cessna 208B left Port Heiden at 1:05 p.m. Monday on a flight to Perryville.

The Coast Guard at 2 p.m. received a signal from an emergency locator transmitter and sent a Jayhawk helicopter and C-130 airplane to investigate.

The Coast Guard found the wreckage at 6 p.m.

A rescue crewman confirmed that the pilot had died. The pilot's name has not been released.

The wreckage is at 900 metres on a mountainside about 13 kilometres south of the village of Chignik Lake on the Alaska Peninsula. Chignik Lake is 762 kilometres southwest of Anchorage.

The NTSB is working with Alaska State Troopers to reach the site and recover the body.

Price says the remote location of the crash is adding to the difficulty of the investigation, and weather is marginal at the crash site.

She says a lack of nearby aviation resources will also make reaching the site more difficult.