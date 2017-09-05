A pilot has died in Yukon after a small single-engine aircraft crash. The crash happened Saturday in a remote area of Yukon. The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed some details as it begins its investigation.

Gerrit Vermeer, a senior investigator with the TSB, said the aircraft was travelling from Whitehorse to a small airstrip near Russell Creek alongside another plane. Vermeer said the planes encountered bad weather.

Only one managed to land safely.

"The other aircraft impacted a mountain," he said.

Vermeer said the aircraft were Champion 7GCBs. Each plane had only the pilot on board.

"As far as we know, these are both privately operated aircraft. This was a recreational flight," he said.

"Why they were going to their destination and how long they intended to stay there, that we don't know at this point."

Vermeer said RCMP from Faro used a helicopter to access the remote site. He says the TSB will rely on the police's documentation for now.

"The RCMP has conducted the initial part of the investigation. They've taken photographs, they've taken statements. Interviews of the surviving pilot have been made," Vermeer said.

Vermeer adds the TSB is still in the early stages of the investigation and waiting on more information from the RCMP and Yukon Coroner's Service.

No other information about the deceased pilot has been confirmed.