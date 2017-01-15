With another week behind us, we've collected a selection of your submissions of beautiful sights across the North.

Since we wrapped up 2016 with the best photos of the year last week, we're making up for the gap with the photos we've received over the past two weeks.

If you have photos of Northern living you'd like to share, you can message us on Facebook, or email your submissions to cbcnorth@cbc.ca and put "PHOTO" in the subject line.

Josia Akpaliapik shot these magnificent full moon colours near Arctic Bay, NU. (submitted by Josia Akpaliapik)

Hay River's Adam Hill recently had a chance to get up-close and personal with a unique model - a great grey owl! He took full advantage, snapping some spectacular shots. Check out more of Adam's amazing work at his page, Adam Hill Photography. (submitted by Adam Hill)

A full moon lights up an open spot on a creek near Carmacks, Yukon. (submitted by Gerry Trudeau)

Ready for a big day. Check out this amazing shot from the Napoyuk Channel, sent to us by Edwards Lazarus. (submitted by Edwards Lazarus)

Check out those gorgeous red skies rolling over Tsiigehtchic. This shot was sent to us by Jessica Van Loon. (submitted by Jessica Van Loon)

Not a lot of sun in Kugluktuk, Nunavut these days - but when it peeks out, it's spectacular. Check out this great shot from Bill Williams (with the noon-hour First Air flight coming in for a landing in the foreground). (submitted by Bill Williams)

Check out that incredible "Yukon Gold" sunrise, courtesy of Elizabeth Barker at Annie Lake. (submitted by Elizabeth Barker)

A lovely morning view from behind Whitehorse's Granger subdivision, sent to us by Andy Paulson (submitted by Andy Paulson)