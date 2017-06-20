After several years of delays and a petition by frustrated parents, the band council in the James Bay Cree community of Whapmagoostui is now committed to building a new playground for the community's children.

"The band council will pay for the playground and we will find a place where the kids can play," said Whapmagoostui Chief Louisa Wynne.

"[We will] look after the things that are needed for the playground."

Vivianne Sheshamush, shown here with her daughter, started the petition for a new playground. (Submitted by Vivianne Sheshamush)

More than 150 parents signed a petition earlier this month in Quebec's northernmost Cree community, located about 1,200 kilometres north of Montreal and accessible only by air, to show they need a "safer" place for children to play.

The organizer of the petition, Vivianne Sheshamush, who is a mother and a special needs educator at Badabin Eeyou School in the community, said it's important for the children of Whapmagoostui to have a place to come together.

"[Currently] there is literally just tires in the sand that they can jump on," said Sheshamush. "There are lots of incidents in town where the children … they are bored so they act out in different ways."

Sheshamush said the only other place they can play is a rundown playground just outside the band office, which she describes as unsafe.

The 'rundown playground' outside the Whapmagoostui band office, in Quebec's most northern Cree village. The band council said it's committed to building a new playground for the community's children. (Submitted by Natasia Mukash)

The slide ends in a heap of wooden boards that Sheshamush said children use as a bike ramp.

She said there have been many complaints over a long period of time about the lack of a proper playground.

"The children need something that's more constructive," Sheshamush said.

The band council also plans to build picnic tables so parents can sit and look after their children.

Chief Wynne said similar projects were started but never completed because "there wasn't enough money."

Sheshamush said parents hope to see the new playground in place by next summer.