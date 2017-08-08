A Yellowknife man has been charged with sexual assault for a third time since March, RCMP said in a news release.

In March of 2017, police asked for the public's assistance in locating 48-year-old Peter Tsetta, who had warrants issued for sexual assault and forcible confinement. He was apprehended by RCMP and brought into custody, where he was charged and eventually released on bail.

Then, on June 20, RCMP issued another release stating that they had charged Tsetta with a second set of sexual assault and forcible confinement charges. He was again taken into custody.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had laid a third charge of sexual assault on Tsetta for an incident that took place in May. RCMP received a complaint regarding the incident in July.

The dates and areas of the alleged incidents are not being released in order to protect the identities of the victims, RCMP say.

Tsetta, who remains in custody, is next expected in territorial court August 22.