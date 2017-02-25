An Iqaluit man will spend another 21 months in jail for his role in a shack fire last May that left a man badly burned.

Peter Sharky was sentenced Friday morning at the Nunavut Court of Justice after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Justice Neil Sharkey handed Sharky, 31, a two-and-a-half-year sentence, enough to warrant a penitentiary sentence.

Sharky was credited with nine months time served while on remand, reducing his sentence below the two-year penitentiary threshold. He'll serve the remainder of his sentence in Nunavut followed by two years of probation.

Sharky admitted to punching out Billy Kownirk, 48, the father of his girlfriend, after she began arguing with Kownirk following a day of drinking.

According to facts agreed upon by Sharky and the Crown, Sharky and Qilluya Lucassie poured gas on the ground, she lit a blanket on fire and the two fled, leaving Kownirk behind.

Kownirk suffered third degree burns to a quarter of his body.

"By participating in spreading the fuel and then leaving Mr. Kownirk to burn, Mr. Sharky committed a crime of despicable cowardice," the judge said.

"I also understand and accept that Mr. Sharky is the secondary actor — that he did not light the fire, and should receive a sentence which reflects this role."

Lucassie has been charged with attempted murder and arson in relation to the shack fire.

She is scheduled to appear in court in March.