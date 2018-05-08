Person dies in Yellowknife of invasive strep infection

A person in Yellowknife died of an invasive form of group A streptococcus last week, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer has confirmed.

"There was an incident last week and there was followup done," said Dr. Andre Corriveau, explaining officials have been assessing people who may have come in contact with the bacteria.

That includes people in the community and staff at the hospital, said Corriveau.

However, he was unable to say exactly how many people may have been affected.

"We are quite confident that anyone who was exposed significantly to this individual would have by now received antibiotics," he said, adding that a small number of people met that criteria.

"There's nothing for the general public to be concerned about at this time."

Dr. Andre Corriveau could not say exactly how many people were affected. (CBC)

What is group A strep?

Group A strep bacteria are commonly found in a person's throat or on their skin, and can cause infections such as strep throat or scarlet fever, according to the territory's health department.

It's spread through "direct contact with secretions from the nose or mouth of infected people, or from contact with an infected wound or sore on the skin" according to the department.

But, in rare cases, group A strep can take on an invasive and aggressive form, sometimes leading to toxic shock syndrome or flesh eating disease.

Corriveau said it is unusual for infections to become invasive, and it's more likely to be life-threatening to a person with a weakened immune system.

People with cancer, diabetes and kidney disease are more susceptible, according to the health department.

Case may have been linked to women's centre

On Friday, Yellowknife MLA Julie Green posted a tweet with a note from the territory's health minister, about the death.

Green originally tweeted that the infection may have been connected to the Yellowknife Women's Centre, however that tweet was later deleted.

Green declined to comment and has not yet responded to a question from CBC about why the tweet was removed.

Bree Denning, executive director of the Yellowknife Women's Society, also declined to comment on whether the case was connected to the women's centre.

The portion of the minister's note shared on Twitter now does not mention the women's centre, but does state a "relatively large number of individuals" required followup.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/health?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#health</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/notification?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#notification</a> from <a href="https://twitter.com/GlenAbernethy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlenAbernethy</a> about people who may be have been exposed to Group A Strep. If you have concerns, please contact public health. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellowknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellowknife</a> <a href="https://t.co/J0X0NsGNsr">pic.twitter.com/J0X0NsGNsr</a> —@juliegreenMLA

A reminder about hygiene

But Corriveau said the broader public should not be concerned.

He did, however, have a reminder for residents — that bacteria and viruses can be spread through saliva and sharing drinks.

The department recommends people wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and keep wounds clean.Anyone experiencing symptoms of non-invasive group A strep (sore throat, fever, rash, skin infection) or signs of an invasive case (toxic shock syndrome or flesh eating disease) should seek medical attention, according to the department.