A man from Pelly Crossing, Yukon, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old in 2016.

Tristan Joe was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Raine Andrew Silas, but during a preliminary hearing on March 8 in the Supreme Court of Yukon he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, avoiding the need for a trial.

Silas was killed on Nov. 4, 2016 in the community.

On Thursday a sentencing date was set for April 5.

During the preliminary hearing the court ordered a pre-sentence report as well as a Gladue report for Joe.

The charge of manslaughter has a maximum punishment of life in prison.