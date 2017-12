Yukon RCMP have identified the man found dead last week in Pelly Crossing as 37-year-old Derek Edwards, and have ruled his death a homicide.

Edwards's death was reported to police last Wednesday, and the body was sent to Vancouver for an autopsy.

RCMP say the autopsy on Monday confirmed the death to be a homicide.

They're asking anybody with information about Edwards's death to contact Pelly Crossing RCMP at (867) 537-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.