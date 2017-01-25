A Vancouver-based mineral exploration company hopes to drill for lithium-containing pegmatite north of the Ingraham Trail outside Yellowknife, east of Hidden Lake.

92 Resources Corp. has applied for a land use permit from the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board. It has already conducted mapping and sampling at the property.

But if the application is approved, the company could begin a planned month-long drilling program in mid-March.

Upgrade of ATV trail planned

To access the site, the company is proposing to upgrade and potentially extend the existing Ragged Ass Mine ATV trail off the Ingraham Trail.

"Two access scenarios have been proposed," according to the company's application.

"Route A will be approximately 6.5 kilometres long, using mostly the pre-existing Ragged Ass Mine trail along with 1.8 kilometres on a frozen lake resulting in less land disturbance."

One scenario could see the company not only upgrade the existing Ragged Ass Mine ATV trail but extend it by another 6.1 kilometres. (MVLWB public registry )

"Route B will be entirely made up of the pre-existing Ragged Ass Mine trail, totaling 7.3 kilometres. A total of approximately 6.1 kilometres of pioneered road would also be constructed, extending from [the trail]."

The company has contacted the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre and confirmed there are no archaeologically sensitive areas within 150 kilometres of the property.