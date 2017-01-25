A Vancouver-based mineral exploration company hopes to drill for lithium-containing pegmatite north of the Ingraham Trail outside Yellowknife, east of Hidden Lake.
92 Resources Corp. has applied for a land use permit from the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board. It has already conducted mapping and sampling at the property.
But if the application is approved, the company could begin a planned month-long drilling program in mid-March.
Upgrade of ATV trail planned
To access the site, the company is proposing to upgrade and potentially extend the existing Ragged Ass Mine ATV trail off the Ingraham Trail.
"Two access scenarios have been proposed," according to the company's application.
"Route A will be approximately 6.5 kilometres long, using mostly the pre-existing Ragged Ass Mine trail along with 1.8 kilometres on a frozen lake resulting in less land disturbance."
"Route B will be entirely made up of the pre-existing Ragged Ass Mine trail, totaling 7.3 kilometres. A total of approximately 6.1 kilometres of pioneered road would also be constructed, extending from [the trail]."
The company has contacted the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre and confirmed there are no archaeologically sensitive areas within 150 kilometres of the property.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.