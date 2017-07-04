A 43-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, on Canada Day, and the driver has been charged.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, according to an RCMP news release.

"[The] investigation revealed a 43-year-old female had been struck and killed as a result of getting hit by a vehicle driven by an impaired driver," the statement said.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested and has been charged with impaired driving causing death.

She is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18 in Pond Inlet.

The coroner's office has ordered an autopsy.

It was the second death in the small community of Pond Inlet over the long weekend.

Nunavut RCMP also arrested a man in connection with the death of a 51-year-old woman about 10 kilometres outside of the community.