A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Yellowknife near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and 53 Street at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

A witness told CBC the male pedestrian had been taken away in an ambulance. That same witness said he watched the man try to cross the street against traffic which had a green light.

The witness said traffic was busy on both sides of the street. The pedestrian escaped being struck by a vehicle driving north on Franklin, but was struck by a southbound vehicle.

It's not clear if the pedestrian sustained serious injuries, but the witness said the man was responsive when talking to paramedics.

The street was blocked while emergency personnel responded to the incident, but the street has since be reopened to traffic.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries, if there are any, are unknown.