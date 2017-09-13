RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man four months after an elder was injured in a violent home invasion in Iqaluit.

John John Pauloosie was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with aggravated assault and break and enter.

Police say they were called to the elders' complex in Iqaluit on the morning of May 9, where they found an elderly woman with "significant injuries."

She was transported to hospital for treatment. There's no word on her condition.

Pauloosie is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 3.