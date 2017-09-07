People in the community of Paulatuk, N.W.T., are searching for a man who may have drowned.

Residents of the hamlet say he was on his ATV crossing the Hornaday River on Wednesday, when the current pulled him under.

The Hornaday River is about 10 kilometres outside Paulatuk.

According to RCMP, people who were travelling with the man tried to pull him out but the water was moving too quickly.

Members of the Canadian Coast Guard and the community fire department went out to look for the man Wednesday night. They searched along the river but were not able to locate him.

RCMP set up a command tent in the area on Thursday and are coordinating ongoing search efforts with community members.