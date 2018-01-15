Northwestel is reporting crews from the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) have arrived in Paulatuk, N.W.T., along with a Northwestel technician. In a tweet, the power corporation said the initial estimate is that it will take up to five hours to restore power to the community.

Crews were having trouble getting to the community where residents have been without power since Sunday.

The NTPC tweeted on Monday morning that the line crew heading to the community was unable to depart from Inuvik due to weather and the loss of all telephone and internet services in town. Matt Wallace, Northwestel communications manager, said all telecommunications services are down in Paulatuk because of the power outage.

Inuvik is under a freezing rain warning, with temperatures hovering around –6 C.

The line crew headed to Paulatuk has been unable to depart from Inuvik -- combination of weather and loss of all telephone and Internet services in the community. Alternative options for transportation are being assessed. — @NTPC_News

"Alternative options for transportation are being assessed," the tweet said.

The power corporation first tweeted about the situation in Paulatuk, a town of about 265 people, on Sunday night.

As of Monday afternoon, the temperature in Paulatuk was –7 C, with a wind chill of –16, and drifting snow and winds gusting up to 80 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The power corporation said there was a warming centre set up at the local school for residents.