Nunavut MLAs are trying to remove Paul Quassa as premier
Nunavut MLAs are trying to have Premier Paul Quassa removed from cabinet.
The motion will be seconded by Gjoa Haven MLA Tony Akoak.
Then the motion will be debated and MLAs will vote.
If they get a majority it would mean Quassa would be removed from cabinet and also as premier.
This has never happened to a premier in Nunavut, according to a legislature official.
