Skip to Main Content
Nunavut MLAs are trying to remove Paul Quassa as premier

Nunavut MLAs are trying to remove Paul Quassa as premier

Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main says he will introduce a motion to do this on Thursday.

The motion to do this will be introduced on Thursday

CBC News ·
Paul Quassa was selected as premier last year. (Nunavut Department of Education)

Nunavut MLAs are trying to have Premier Paul Quassa removed from cabinet.

Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main says he will introduce a motion to do this on Thursday.

The motion will be seconded by Gjoa Haven MLA Tony Akoak.

Then the motion will be debated and MLAs will vote.

If they get a majority it would mean Quassa would be removed from cabinet and also as premier.

This has never happened to a premier in Nunavut, according to a legislature official.

With files from Nick Murray

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us