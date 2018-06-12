Nunavut MLAs are trying to remove Paul Quassa as premier

Nunavut MLAs are trying to have Premier Paul Quassa removed from cabinet.

Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main says he will introduce a motion to do this on Thursday.

The motion will be seconded by Gjoa Haven MLA Tony Akoak.

Then the motion will be debated and MLAs will vote.

If they get a majority it would mean Quassa would be removed from cabinet and also as premier.

This has never happened to a premier in Nunavut, according to a legislature official.