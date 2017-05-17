Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada will officially participate in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The organization was granted standing and funding, meaning Pauktuutit will be able to attend hearings, ask questions during proceedings and make recommendations to the national inquiry and its commissioners.

"This process is new to Pauktuutit," stated Pauktuutit President, Rebecca Kudloo in a press release.

"We've never done this before and we want to do the best we possibly can so that the voices of Inuit women are heard."

According to the press release, Pauktuutit will partner with Saturviit Inuit Women's Association of Nunavik, Ottawa Inuit Children's Center, and AnânauKatiget Tumingit Inuit Women's Association of Nunatsiavut during the proceedings.

Kudloo included an open invitation for inquiry commissioners to meet with families and communities across Inuit Nunangat (the four Inuit regions of Canada: Nunavut, the Inuvialuit Settlement Region in the Northwest Territories, Nunavik in northern Quebec, and Nunatsiavut in Labrador).

Pauktuutit Inuit Woman of Canada is a national non-profit organization representing Inuit women across the country.