A three-time sex offender was sentenced to a five-year prison term for a 2015 sex assault against a Yellowknife woman in her own home.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Virginia Schuler handed down the sentence for Patsy Novoligak in Yellowknife on Wednesday.

It's Novoligak's 43rd conviction and third for sexual assault. In all three cases, he was drunk and sexually assaulted the women in their homes, according to court records read during Wednesday's sentencing.

This latest incident happened in December 2015. Novoligak was drinking with the victim and her common-law husband. The victim's daughter saw Novoligak sexually assaulting her mother while her mother was asleep. The victim's daughter confronted Novoligak and called RCMP, according to the facts read out in court.

A publication ban protects the identity of both the victim and her daughter.

Novoligak has had difficulty controlling his alcohol addiction, with nearly all of his criminal offences happening while he was drunk, said Jay Bran, Novoligak's defence lawyer.

He began drinking at an early age, and expressed a desire to seek treatment for his addictions at the trial for his first sex assault conviction, Bran said.

Schuler addressed Novoligak directly, telling him his next conviction could possibly lead to being labelled a long-term dangerous offender.

"This may be your last chance to turn your life around and address your problems," Schuler said. "I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but others have been known to do it."