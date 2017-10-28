The Pathfinders pilot program in Yellowknife has helped free up local RCMP to focus on more of their job duties, including catching more drunk drivers, says one officer.

For many years, "repeat customers" of the RCMP were putting in hundreds of calls to police per year — largely for complaints or personal situations that aren't criminal in nature. As a result, officers were taken away from their duties and investigations.

"It takes us away from our key role," said Inps. Matt Peggs with the Yellowknife RCMP.

But after police partnered up with the Department of Justice on the integrated case management program — also known as Pathfinders — Peggs says he's seen an increase in drunk driving charges in the city, and a decrease in calls from their high frequency callers.

"Which I think is positive in the way that I know that my members are out enforcing impaired driving, which is important to everybody," said Peggs.

Pathfinders helps participants find the programs that are catered to their needs. The program has been operating for nearly two years and is rooted in the idea that those in need often just need help navigating the agencies and services that already exist to assist them.

Impaired driving charges up 41%

RCMP has been referring some of their frequent callers to pathfinders, or case managers, who work directly with program participants.

Of the 15 high frequency callers the police saw on a regular basis, six of them were referred to the Pathfinders program, says Peggs.

Overall, he says police saw 17 per cent less calls come in to the RCMP and fire department from those individuals.

Peggs says between April 1 and now, drunk driving charges were up 41 per cent compared to the same time period last year.

He says it's a win-win for both police, and their callers.

"We now have the time to be able to do [our jobs], and flip side of that coin also is, I think that the individuals that we were dealing with prior, are now getting access to things that may in fact help them rather than just the revolving mill of emergency services."