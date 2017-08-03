The town of Inuvik is warning residents about an outbreak of parvovirus.

Seven dogs have died in the Mackenzie Delta town in the last two weeks.

The Town of Inuvik issued a warning about the outbreak on Tuesday, urging all dog owners to ensure their dogs are vaccinated against the disease.

Once dogs contract the virus they can become lethargic, experience severe vomiting, loss of appetite and bloody diarrhea. Those symptoms can lead to fatal dehydration.

The virus is extremely contagious and can be transmitted by people, animals or objects that come in contact with an infected dog's feces.

Highly resistant, the virus can live in the environment for months, and may survive on inanimate objects such as food bowls, shoes, clothes, carpet and floors.

Parvovirus does not affect humans.

There are typically between three and five cases of parvovirus a year in Inuvik.

Residents can get their pets vaccinated by calling the town's municipal enforcement division.