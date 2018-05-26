Man charged with attempted murder after Pangnirtung youth stabbed

A 21-year-old man is in custody and facing a charge of attempted murder after a youth was stabbed in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, last week.

According to a news release police issued Saturday, RCMP in Pangnirtung — a small community about 300 kilometres north of Iqaluit — responded to a call on May 19 that a youth had been stabbed several times at a local businesses and then transported to the health centre, where he was treated for his injuries.

The youth was later medevaced to the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit, where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Police said Charlie Aamusie Qaqasiq, 21, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

RCMP said the isolated attack was random and unprovoked, and that there is no concern for public safety.