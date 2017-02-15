A 24-year-old man is facing charges after a standoff in a home in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, last week.

RCMP say they got a report of an assault at a home in the community at around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6. Police found a man inside the home with a firearm and when they entered the man "threatened to harm himself and the members," according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The officers left the home and set up containment, and "engaged in a conversation with the accused in an effort to de-escalate the situation."

A short time later the man surrendered the gun, came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Police say they seized a prohibited weapon.

A 24-year-old has been charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief, uttering threats, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of an undertaking to a justice of the peace.