Several youth are facing charges after the post office in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, was broken into three times in the last six weeks.

The first break-in happened Jan. 8 and five youths were arrested and charged. All were released from custody with conditions.

The second break-in was reported in early February. Two youths were charged with break and enter and theft. They were released from custody on conditions.

The third break-in happened Monday. Two youths were charged with break and enter and theft, and released from custody with conditions.

All are scheduled to appear in court in Pangnirtung on May 8.

Police say they are continuing to investigate to identify other possible suspects.