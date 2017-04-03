Pangnirtung, Nunavut, has a power plant again after fire destroyed the original two years ago, causing a community-wide power outage and a month-long state of emergency.

The Qulliq Energy Corp. officially commissioned the new plant with community members Monday, the company said in a statement.

The plant includes three fuel generator sets with upgraded measures to protect against fire and technology to reduce emissions.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the residents of Pangnirtung for their immense support and patience while Qulliq built a replacement plant from the ground up," said Johnny Mike, the minister responsible for the power corporation.

A fire at the power plant on April 2 knocked out electricity service in the community. (submitted by David Kilabuk)

The community of approximately 1,600 people only had partial power for a four-day period after a fire destroyed its nearly 40-year-old plant in April 2015.

A state of emergency in the hamlet lasted for a month before four generators were delivered as an interim measure.