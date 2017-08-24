RCMP are investigating two separate fires in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, that occurred early in the morning on August 24.

No one was living in either of the homes. Both were severely damaged on the inside, according to an RCMP press release.

The local fire department and the RCMP responded to the fires, which have been deemed suspicious.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or texting 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).