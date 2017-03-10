Ottawa police say they've found a woman who had been missing safe and sound.

Police had been searching for Padluq Ashoona, a former resident of Iqaluit, who had last been seen March 3 in the area of Meadowlands Drive.

The 51-year-old has been living in Ottawa for a number of years.

Police announced in a press release Friday afternoon they had found Ashoona. The announcement, which gave no details apart from her being found safe, was issued about five hours after they asked for the public's help locating her.