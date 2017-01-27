Canadian Rangers in the North are often going without pay, says Canada's military ombudsman.
Gary Walbourne has made two visits North as part of his wide-ranging investigation into the Ranger program.
He says the services administered in Ottawa aren't making their way North.
"The receipt of pay, and how you can cash a cheque — we all know there is difficulties in doing that," he says.
"Sometimes they're late receiving pay or for their equipment usage. There's an allowance for that. Sometimes there's been an issue where they haven't been receiving their pay in a timely fashion."
Walbourne has two more Northern visits scheduled in the next two months.
Then he will present his findings to the military.
