Canadian Rangers in the North are often going without pay, says Canada's military ombudsman.

Gary Walbourne has made two visits North as part of his wide-ranging investigation into the Ranger program.

He says the services administered in Ottawa aren't making their way North.

"The receipt of pay, and how you can cash a cheque — we all know there is difficulties in doing that," he says.

Canada's military ombudsman Gary Walbourne says Rangers are often going without pay. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

"Sometimes they're late receiving pay or for their equipment usage. There's an allowance for that. Sometimes there's been an issue where they haven't been receiving their pay in a timely fashion."

Walbourne has two more Northern visits scheduled in the next two months.

Then he will present his findings to the military.