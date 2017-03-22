Ottawa police have started their investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. RCMP officers were called to the community cemetery after receiving a report of a man with a firearm. Police say he was suicidal.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and died of his injuries several hours later.

Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt, who's leading the Ottawa Police Service's investigation, says officers will be on the scene gathering evidence for up to a week.

"Then we'll wait for the forensics to put it together, along with the coroner [and] pathologist, and then we'll come up with our conclusions after that," Pirt said.

In a statement, the RCMP called it "a major police incident" and said the Ottawa police are investigating to "ensure transparency."