Ottawa police investigators are en route to Pond Inlet, Nunavut, to investigate a shooting involving RCMP officers there.

According to a statement, RCMP officers responded to a report of 20-year-old man with a firearm at the Pond Inlet cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

The man, who police say was suicidal, was shot and taken to local health centre where he ultimately died of his wounds.

Ottawa police Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt is leading the investigation, which will examine how the man was shot, from Ottawa. A team of investigators and forensic identification officers will be in Nunavut.

"We're going to look into the series of events that led up to the shooting," Pirt said. "What happened at the shooting, interview all people involved and see what conclusions we can draw."

Pirt declined to comment on any preliminary details of the incident.

"It's a little early right now to get details," he said. "I'm going to wait until the investigative team reports back. We'll see what kind of information we get from this. It may take some time to put this all together."

The RCMP statement says Ottawa police are investigating because this "is a major police incident and to ensure transparency."