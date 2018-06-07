Ottawa police ask for help finding missing Inuit woman

Police describe Eaton as five feet seven inches tall, with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes. (Ottawa Police)

Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a missing Inuit woman.

Mary-Ann Eaton, 30, was last seen in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood on May 25, according to a news release from police.

They said her family is concerned for her safety.

Eaton is described as five feet seven inches tall, with an average build, brown hair, brown eyes and a flower tattoo on her back left shoulder.

She sometimes wears glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477, or by downloading the Ottawa Police app, police said.