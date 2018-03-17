Eleven years in, Operation Nunalivut gives Canadian military a chance to train in some of Canada's harshest conditions. This is what that training looks like.

Master Cpl. Matthew Manik, with the Canadian Rangers, bathes in Resolute Bay's High Arctic sunshine. On March 16, the sun rose at 7:33 a.m. and set at 7:19 p.m. Daylight hours here are lengthening by 11 minutes per day this time of year. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Capt. Phillip Jones perches above the training camp in Intrepid Bay, north of Resolute. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

A rifle is covered in frost and snow during a military exercise in Intrepid Bay, Nunavut. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Staff arrive onsite at Intrepid Bay, Nunavut. The bay is on Cornwallis Island, northwest of Resolute, one of Canada's most Northern communities. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Soldiers learn snow-block construction techniques from Canadian Rangers north of Resolute. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Warrant Officer Sheldon Quinn is a bearer of the eagle staff. The staff, which honours Indigenous members and veterans of the Armed Forces, came to the North for the first time this week. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Soldiers kill some time in a hanger in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Different styles of tent are tested for thermal efficiency in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)