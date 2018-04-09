One person dead after weekend fire in Yellowknife apartment

One person has died and a second person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire on 46 Street over the weekend, according to a news release from the City of Yellowknife.

The Yellowknife Fire Division was dispatched to Aurora Suites, at 4916 46 Street, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, the news release states.

When crews arrived, no smoke or fire was visible and no one had evacuated the building.

Once firefighters evacuated the building, they found light smoke in a hallway and heavy smoke and an activated sprinkler in a suite on the main floor.

A person was rescued from that suite and brought to the hospital, where they died of their injuries, according to the news release.

Two cats were also rescued from another suite and returned to their owner.

A total of 12 people from the fire division responded to the fire, where the power was shut off because of significant water damage to the building.

RCMP, the Municipal Enforcement Division and Northland Utilities were also on site, the news release states.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.