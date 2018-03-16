Several on-the-land projects across the Northwest Territories are getting a major financial boost.

On the Land Collaborative, which is run by Tides Canada, announced a $1-million grant that will be distributed to the 48 approved projects.

The projects include a hide tanning camp in Lutsel K'e, ice fishing in Whati, healing program for the homeless in Behchoko, a spring camp in Colville Lake, a summer camp in Ulukhaktok and, a program teaching fishing and hunting skills in Tulita.

Community advisors were appointed to review over 100 applications and made recommendations to Tides Canada. Those advisors give a thorough review of every proposal, said Steve Ellis, a program leader with Tides Canada.

"The things they consider are, first and foremost, is this an on-the-land program that delivers community benefit?" said Ellis.

He added that the advisors also look to see if the projects have a good mix of elders and youth, address issues like mental wellness, cultural revitalization and environmental stewardship.

This is the third year of the On the Land Collaborative, and the grant has nearly tripled since its inception.

In its first year, the program distributed $381,850 to 35 projects.

The program was created in response to a forum on mental health and addictions the territorial government held in every community in 2015.

Community members across the territory overwhelmingly called for more on-the-land program and easy access to funding that could make those programs happen, Ellis said.

Students from Fort Smith, N.W.T., working on their paddling skills at Sweetgrass Station in Wood Buffalo National Park. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

Ellis chalks up the increase in funding to more investors, and longterm investors donating more money every year.

"I think everybody's really proud of the collaborative," Ellis said.

"Its a new way of doing things instead of every little industry player or government department or charitable organization operating in a silo. This is a way for everybody to collaborate."