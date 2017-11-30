A 56-year-old woman from Old Crow claims a Yukon judge was wrong to refuse her a conditional discharge on an assault conviction, simply because she admitted smoking marijuana twice a day.

Lena Josie appealed that decision before Justice Ron Veale at the Yukon Court of Appeal on Thursday.

In February, Josie pleaded guilty to assaulting another woman in a grocery store in Old Crow last year. Josie punched the woman in the face and threatened to run her out of town. She later said the assault was in retaliation for an incident involving her and her daughter, 10 years ago.

Court documents indicate Josie was sober at the time of the assault and that she had no criminal history. A pre-sentencing report was "positive," and "numerous Gladue factors" were present. There are no indications marijuana played any role in the assault. Josie also provided a letter of apology to the court.

The defence asked for a conditional discharge, while the Crown requested a suspended sentence and probation, arguing the event was "vigilante justice" and Josie did not show enough remorse to justify a discharge.

In his sentencing report last summer, Judge Michael Cozens wrote he believed Josie understood what she did was wrong, that she had accepted responsibility and was unlikely to re-offend.

However, Cozens refused to grant a conditional discharge, citing information taken from Josie's pre-sentencing report where she admitted to smoking two marijuana joints a day. Cozen believed a discharge would be contrary to the public interest, because by using illegal drugs daily Josie was contributing to growing or trafficking marijuana.

Josie was given six months probation, and a criminal record.

A 'two-tier criminal justice system'

Josie's lawyer Vincent Larochelle argued in court Thursday that if it weren't for her marijuana use, the judge would have granted the discharge. He says the decision means that no one dealing with a drug addiction can ever get a conditional discharge, because they would be contributing to drug trafficking.

"This is wrong as a matter of policy, it is wrong as a matter of law and it is wrong as a matter of fact," he writes in his factum filed Nov. 15.

Larochelle argues this is contrary to the interest of the justice system as it would keep offenders from being fully open with their probation officers, and keep them from getting the treatment needed.

He says the sentencing judge is creating a "two-tier criminal justice system" where the "vulnerable members of society are cast aside and given criminal records, while the well-to-do members of society who do not struggle with addictions can expect to receive preferential treatment."

Larochelle also argues that attitudes toward marijuana use have changed, and most Canadians now see it as benign. He says it's not in the public interest to give Josie a criminal record.

"The fact that Ms. Josie smokes two joints per day in Old Crow does not necessarily mean that she is indirectly financing hit-men and organized crime," he writes.

"It's time to heed the repeated call of the Supreme Court of Canada, to heed the incessant pleas of the Aboriginal communities, and to stop wielding the criminal justice system like a neo-colonial sledgehammer."

Arriving in court Thursday, Justice Veale quipped, "I don't have a sledgehammer up here. You can come up and check."

Sentence fits, Crown says

Responding for the Crown, attorney Amy Porteous argued in court that giving Josie a conditional discharge would not "send a message of general deterrence, and would not foster confidence in the administration of justice."

Porteous said the issue in front of the Court of Appeal wasn't whether the court agrees with "every aspect" of the sentence, but only whether the sentence "fit" — which she argues it does.

She argued Josie readily admitted she would be violating the law, as it currently stands, on a daily basis, and that Larochelle is asking the court to bet on her simply "escaping detection."

Porteous also pointed out that Josie initially refused to apologize for the assault, and the court needs to consider her level of remorse in its sentencing.

Veale has reserved his decision.