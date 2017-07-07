People in Old Crow, Yukon, received an unexpected surprise at the end of June, when a woman from B.C. arrived with beadwork and photos from the community 70 years ago.
Allane Brine's father Ken Preece was an RCMP constable in Old Crow from 1947 to 1953. During his time there he was given beadwork and other crafts. Preece also took many photos, his daughter said.
Preece was only 18 when he joined the RCMP, and Old Crow was one of his earliest postings.
"He was up at a lot of other places up in the Arctic, but that was the only place he took so many pictures — pictures of the people who meant something to him and of the area," said Brine.
"He really did talk about Old Crow."
The crafts included mukluks, a belt, mitts, a dog whip and two baby belts.
Brine said the baby belts, still in pristine condition, were a wedding gift from people in Old Crow for her father and her mother Lorraine, who he met in Whitehorse.
He retired in 1970 after a successful career with the RCMP, Brine said, and moved the family to Prince George, B.C., where she still lives.
Brine said after both her parents died, she decided the crafts and photos should be returned to the community.
"It just sort of hit me and I knew I had to go back up there, I had to see why my dad liked it, and why it was so important to him. And I needed to take all of this stuff back to the village where it started from," she said.
Items draw a crowd
Brine took the items to the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation building, where she met Chief Bruce Charlie.
The beadwork and photos were laid out on a table and word quickly spread, said Old Crow resident Kathie Nukon.
"When people found out Allane was here, with all her father's things, well people just came," said Nukon.
"They wanted to see, or have, or reconnect with the past, which tells me they have fond memories too."
Nukon noticed the beadwork first and then looked closely at the photos.
"I saw a picture of my young mother at 28 years old, and she had a baby on her back. So I asked what year was this taken, Allane told me, and I asked her when did her father leave Old Crow. I did the math and that's how I realized this little baby was me," she said.
Nukon said RCMP officers often helped families and they would sometimes be thanked with gifts of beadwork and others crafts.
She said the beadwork and photos will be kept at the First Nation's heritage centre in the John Tizya building.
Brine had also brought copies of a favourite photo from her childhood. It shows an Old Crow elder cleaning fish. The woman is Caroline Joseph.
Her great-granddaughter Emily Kelly and granddaughter Martha Benjamin now have copies of the photo.
Benjamin said as far as she knows there are no other photos of Joseph and memories of her had almost completely faded.
Now she will be remembered, Benjamin said.
Brine was in Old Crow for three days, including Canada Day. After dropping off the heritage items she had one more thing to accomplish.
After speaking with the chief and the minister in Old Crow, she received permission to hold a special ceremony.
"To return my dad's ashes to the Porcupine River."