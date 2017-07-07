People in Old Crow, Yukon, received an unexpected surprise at the end of June, when a woman from B.C. arrived with beadwork and photos from the community 70 years ago.

Allane Brine's father Ken Preece was an RCMP constable in Old Crow from 1947 to 1953. During his time there he was given beadwork and other crafts. Preece also took many photos, his daughter said.

A beaded baby belt given to Preece before his wedding in 1953. (Allane Brine)

Preece was only 18 when he joined the RCMP, and Old Crow was one of his earliest postings.

"He was up at a lot of other places up in the Arctic, but that was the only place he took so many pictures — pictures of the people who meant something to him and of the area," said Brine.

"He really did talk about Old Crow."

Const. Preece, right, and a colleague, both wearing beaded moccasins, sit on the front steps of the Old Crow detachment. His daughter, Allane Brine, recently brought her father's old photos and crafts from Old Crow back to the community. (Submitted by Allane Brine)

The crafts included mukluks, a belt, mitts, a dog whip and two baby belts.

Brine said the baby belts, still in pristine condition, were a wedding gift from people in Old Crow for her father and her mother Lorraine, who he met in Whitehorse.

He retired in 1970 after a successful career with the RCMP, Brine said, and moved the family to Prince George, B.C., where she still lives.

'No caption needed.' Const. Preece in his quarters in Old Crow gazing at a photo of his fiancée, Lorraine Caverly. (Submitted by Allane Brine)

Brine said after both her parents died, she decided the crafts and photos should be returned to the community.

"It just sort of hit me and I knew I had to go back up there, I had to see why my dad liked it, and why it was so important to him. And I needed to take all of this stuff back to the village where it started from," she said.

Items draw a crowd

Allane Brine of Prince George, B.C., recently travelled to Old Crow, Yukon, returning beadwork given to her father almost 70 years ago. (Submitted by Allane Brine)

Brine took the items to the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation building, where she met Chief Bruce Charlie.

The beadwork and photos were laid out on a table and word quickly spread, said Old Crow resident Kathie Nukon.

"When people found out Allane was here, with all her father's things, well people just came," said Nukon.

"They wanted to see, or have, or reconnect with the past, which tells me they have fond memories too."

Nukon noticed the beadwork first and then looked closely at the photos.

"I saw a picture of my young mother at 28 years old, and she had a baby on her back. So I asked what year was this taken, Allane told me, and I asked her when did her father leave Old Crow. I did the math and that's how I realized this little baby was me," she said.

Kathie Nukon's mother Hannah Netro, with Kathie secured by a baby belt on her back. (Submitted by Allane Brine)

Nukon said RCMP officers often helped families and they would sometimes be thanked with gifts of beadwork and others crafts.

She said the beadwork and photos will be kept at the First Nation's heritage centre in the John Tizya building.

Brine had also brought copies of a favourite photo from her childhood. It shows an Old Crow elder cleaning fish. The woman is Caroline Joseph.

Caroline Joseph's granddaughter Martha Benjamin believes this may be the only photo in existence of her grandmother. (Submitted by Allane Brine)

Her great-granddaughter Emily Kelly and granddaughter Martha Benjamin now have copies of the photo.

Benjamin said as far as she knows there are no other photos of Joseph and memories of her had almost completely faded.

Now she will be remembered, Benjamin said.

Martha Benjamin, left, holds up a photo of her grandmother Caroline Joseph. Emily Kelly, right, is Joseph's great-granddaughter. (Allane Brine)

Brine was in Old Crow for three days, including Canada Day. After dropping off the heritage items she had one more thing to accomplish.

After speaking with the chief and the minister in Old Crow, she received permission to hold a special ceremony.

"To return my dad's ashes to the Porcupine River."