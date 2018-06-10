Check out these students' handmade, fur-and-antler fidget tools

Forget spinners — some students in Old Crow, Yukon, have designed their own fidget tools using animal hide, fur and antlers.

"These materials are so ingrained in them, and their culture," said Aaron Bailey, an educational assistant at Chief Zzeh Gittlit School in Old Crow.

"There's just so much more of a connectedness between these, I guess, traditional material fidgets compared to fidgets made with, you know, metal and plastic."

Plastic fidget spinners are often used in classrooms as calming tools. (Rima Hamadi)

Bailey says the junior class at the school — grades 4 to 6 — always has a box of fidget tools on hand in the classroom. Some educators have found that they can help kids concentrate.

"We have a lot of students in there who do need to move around, and do fidget quite a bit," he said. "So we always have fidget tool discussions, and fidget tools are always on our mind."

It was a class visit with a local trapper that sparked the idea for something homemade.

"[We] noticed that when the students were working with the furs they were really engaged, and were actually fidgeting with them — you know, rubbing the furs against their faces, or they were rubbing the furs between their fingers," Bailey said.

"It kind of hit us there that, why not try and make some fidget tools from natural materials that these kids know so well?"

Learn through doing and making

Teacher Nicole Birkeland says the idea also fit with the school's new curriculum, and an emphasis on students' natural curiosity and their desire to learn through doing and making things.

"It was really the students who designed these, created them, reworked them and then shared them," she said.

The tools consist of a short length of tanned hide string with a couple of pompoms on either end, made of rabbit, beaver of muskrat fur. A coin-sized piece of caribou antler, with a hole drilled through it, slides up and down the string.

The made-in-Old Crow fidget tools consist of fur pompoms, a length of hide string, and a piece of caribou antler that slides along the string. (Chief Zzeh Gittlit School)

Birkeland says the students had some help from the community, in collecting the materials and learning some sewing skills, but she insists the students "were really the makers."

Now the classroom's old box of factory-made fidget spinners seems less compelling.

"I think that's what we've noticed now — that sometimes they're gravitating to using these over anything else that we have," Birkeland said.

"They have a lot of ownership over the things they've made."