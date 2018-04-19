Feds invest $94M to make it safer, faster to send goods to the North

The government of Canada said it's investing $94.3 million over five years to make it easier, faster and safer to transport goods to remote northern communities.

The investment is dedicated to infrastructure and safety equipment that can help with Arctic resupply operations by making them safer for the environment and more ready to respond to pollution incidents, according to a government news release Monday.

It will come from the federal $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan, which aims to protect Canadian coasts and waterways.

Transport Canada said it's now accepting proposals from the Northwest Territories and Nunavut governments for prospective projects that can be made possible with the investment.

The territorial governments will work closely with local Indigenous groups and communities, said the release.

"Our communities rely on [sealift operations] for fuel, building supplies, equipment, non-perishable food and dry goods. I am pleased that the federal government has recognized the importance of this life line," said Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut's minister of economic development and transportation, in the release.

Wally Schumann, N.W.T.'s minister of infrastructure, said the investment will help improve operations in the Mackenzie River and the High Arctic corridor, in the release.