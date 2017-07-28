A woman from the Northwest Territories has died in a single-vehicle collision near Pelly Crossing, Yukon.

Pelly Crossing RCMP were alerted to the crash at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman deceased outside a significantly damaged GMC truck from the Northwest Territories.

RCMP say two other occupants in the vehicle were injured. The 33-year-old male driver and a two-year-old passenger were air-lifted to Whitehorse General Hospital for treatment.

An RCMP collision analyst investigated the scene and found that the vehicle was travelling southbound on the Klondike Highway at the time of the crash.

Police and the Yukon Coroner's Service are continuing to investigate.