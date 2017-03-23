A truck loaded with diesel fuel rolled over on N.W.T. Highway 4 Wednesday night near the turnoff to the Tibbitt to Contwoyto ice road.
The Ingraham Trail was reduced to one lane near the accident for about four hours.
"A truck loaded B-train was heading north to the diamond mines and about a half kilometre from the turnout," said Harris Beaulieu, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. Department of Transportation.
"The driver turned a little too sharp on a right turn and caught his wheels on the side of the road and slowly rolled on its side."
Beaulieu says there were no injuries and only a small diesel leak which the driver was able to stop.
There have been at least seven other incidents involving transport trucks on Yellowknife area highways and on the Tibbitt to Contwoyto ice road this season.
The spate of incidents has spurred a review of procedures by the joint venture that manages the winter road to the diamond mines.
